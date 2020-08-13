Five Mexican states form Mundo Maya Region Tourism Alliance

This morning, the secretaries of tourism of the states that make up the Mundo Maya Mexico Region (Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche), signed the alliance where government, private initiative and community will work together, will strengthen tourism and promote social integration, the feeling of identity, and contributes to better economic conditions for the inhabitants of the region by promoting a constant flow of regional, national and international visitors.

Having the heritage inherited from the Mayan culture is a privilege. It is the culture that gives identity to the southeast of Mexico, which has one of the wonders of the modern world, Chichén Itzá, a source of national pride and international admiration; The state has more than 150,000 miles vast in culture, traditions, natural, gastronomic and archaeological attractions, which today are the most important asset for the economic development of their communities, and which will be strengthened with the actions of the Mundo Maya Mexico Region alliance.

The actions of this alliance will actively involve the communities so that the management of their resources for tourism activities are sustainable. To accomplish this, the communities will take seminars and trainings about development and consolidation of tourism products, customer care and service for different tourism products such as: leisure, culture, ecotourism and adventure, diving, cruises, and business, among others.

One of the first actions of this alliance, will be the training of the companies involved in the tourism industry that generate trips and experiences, to help the recovery of the tourist activity that has been affected by the current health contingency caused by the COVID-19. Within this framework, dynamic webinars aimed to the professionalization of the tourist companies will be held, in which the community and nature tourism enterprises that are part of the Mundo Maya will be presented.

José Antonio Nieves, Secretary of Tourism of Tabasco pointed out that the five states have been working intensively to achieve this agreement “which is an instrument that allows us to collaborate on many subjects, as well as coordinating mutually beneficial actions where Tabasco contributes with differentiating projects such as Ríos Mayas, a tourist product that is linked to the great national project of the Mayan Train.

For her part, Katyna de la Vega, Chiapas Secretary of Tourism, commented that they are ready for a new era of the Mayan World, “Chiapas is the spirit of the Mayan World and it will always be committed to the development of this magnificent region of our country. ”

Meanwhile, Marisol Vanegas, Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo, asserted that “today we are gathered for the signing of the Mundo Maya Mexico Region agreement where we join efforts to project this rich and beautiful region; thus, united, we will achieve more in terms of promotion, strengthening and seeking well-being for our communities and prosperity ”.

Furthermore, Jorge Manos Esparragoza, Campeche Secretary of Tourism highlighted that “in these difficult times the sum of efforts is the most important thing. Unity, teamwork is what the five states of the Mayan World are doing today to give impetus to the region. ”

Michelle Fridman, the Ministry of Tourism Development (Sefotur) of Yucatán, pointed out that “The crisis that we are experiencing is unprecedented and the consequences go far beyond the health situation that has hit our tourism industry significantly. We are facing the most difficult and challenging moment in its history, however every crisis brings opportunities, finding the union, the coincidence in the sum of efforts, will be instrumental to move forward; and that is what we are doing today with this Mundo Maya Region alliance, rebuilding our destinations, learning to do better tourism and reshape what we can do better, in a more sustainable way, in a more responsible way and with better practices.”

She concluded, “we have an enormous opportunity to return to our origins, the future of our tourism will be strengthened in the region with this alliance that allows us, in the short term, to work together to activate local and regional tourism and this will only be achieved with a joint venture of the five states that conform the Mundo Maya Region ”.

Each of the tourism secretaries endorsed their commitment to strengthening the tourism sector in the southeast region of the country.

After this ceremony, the first of five destination presentations took place, starting with Yucatán, where Michelle Fridman, herself, made an introduction and explanation of the six tourist regions in which the State is conformed, followed by a detailed explanation of the attractions of the States by the Director of Trade and Specialized Fairs, Marystella Muñoz.

On August 19 and 26, the presentations will feature Campeche and Chiapas, respectively, and on September 2 and 9, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

