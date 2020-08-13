Worst US outbreak in USVI, Hawaii, Guam, Kentucky, Montana, Puerto Rico, Kansas, Missouri, Idaho

Based on the percentage of today’s increase in COVID-19 Virus infections in the United States, a very different US map of current hot-zones has been emerging.

The 10 most affected States or territories suffering the worst increase in virus infections in the United States are: US Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Guam, Kentucky, Montana, Puerto Rico, Kansas, Missouri, Idaho, and West Virginia are the 10 hot spots.

The 10 safest States or territories under this calculation are Northern Mariana Islands, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Arizona, New Hamshire, Rhode Islands and Vermont.

Hawaii still remains the safest State when it comes to percentage of death per million, and the number of infected per million, but the percentage of new infection has been going up in the last week to an alarming rate prompting park and beach closures for a second time. New York now requires quarantine for Hawaii visitors.



A quarantine rule for all travel, including interisland, mainland, and international flights remain active for Hawaii. The planned opening for tourism on September 1 will most likely be postponed for the third time.

From the worst to the safest US States/ Territories based on todays virus infection increases compared to total cases.

Numbers are a calculation of today’s increase compared to total infection numbers in the region.

US Virgin Islands: 986 Hawaii: 510 Guam: 334 Kentucky: 312 Montana: 311 Puerto Rico: 279 Kansas: 241 Missouri: 233 Idaho: 206 West Virginia: 166 Georgia: 157 Mississippi: 156 Alaska: 155 California 152 Oklahoma: 148 Florida 144 Arkansas: 137 Ohio: 136 Texas : 118 Tennessee: 117 Oregon: 113 North Dakota: 107 South Dakota: 104 Iowa: 96 Nevada: 91 Alabama: 89 Louisiana: 88 Indiana: 86 Illinois: 82 South Carolina: 82 Washington: 77 Wisconsin: 77 Virginia: 76 New Mexico: 76 Utah: 75 Minnesota: 74 Nebraska: 73 Pennsylvania: 72 Colorado: 61 Maryland: 56 Maine: 49 Washington DC: 49 Michigan: 48 Delaware: 42 Wyoming: 42 Vermont: 41 Rhode Island: 38 New Hampshire: 38 Arizona: 37 Massachusetts: 24 New Jersey: 19 North Carolina: 18 New York: 17 Connecticut: 4 Northern Mariana Islands: 0

Data compiled on https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/