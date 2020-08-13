Worst US outbreak in USVI, Hawaii, Guam, Kentucky, Montana, Puerto Rico, Kansas, Missouri, Idaho

Coronavirus infection increases shifting to new U.S. States and territories

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzAugust 13, 2020 03:16
Based on the percentage of today’s increase in COVID-19 Virus infections in the United States, a very different US map of current hot-zones has been emerging.

The 10 most affected States or territories suffering the worst increase in virus infections in the United States are: US Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Guam, Kentucky, Montana, Puerto Rico, Kansas, Missouri, Idaho, and West Virginia are the 10 hot spots.

The 10 safest States or territories under this calculation are Northern Mariana Islands, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Arizona, New Hamshire, Rhode Islands and Vermont.

Hawaii still remains the safest State when it comes to percentage of death per million, and the number of infected per million, but the percentage of new infection has been going up in the last week to an alarming rate prompting park and beach closures for a second time. New York now requires quarantine for Hawaii visitors.

A quarantine rule for all travel, including interisland, mainland, and international flights remain active for Hawaii. The planned opening for tourism on September 1 will most likely be postponed for the third time.

From the worst to the safest US States/ Territories based on todays virus infection increases compared to total cases.

Numbers are a calculation of today’s increase compared to total infection numbers in the region.

  1. US Virgin Islands: 986
  2. Hawaii: 510
  3. Guam: 334
  4. Kentucky: 312
  5. Montana: 311
  6. Puerto Rico: 279
  7. Kansas: 241
  8. Missouri: 233
  9. Idaho: 206
  10. West Virginia: 166
  11. Georgia: 157
  12. Mississippi: 156
  13. Alaska: 155
  14. California 152
  15. Oklahoma: 148
  16. Florida 144
  17. Arkansas: 137
  18. Ohio: 136
  19. Texas : 118
  20. Tennessee: 117
  21. Oregon: 113
  22. North Dakota: 107
  23. South Dakota: 104
  24. Iowa: 96
  25. Nevada: 91
  26. Alabama: 89
  27. Louisiana: 88
  28. Indiana: 86
  29. Illinois: 82
  30. South Carolina: 82
  31. Washington: 77
  32. Wisconsin: 77
  33. Virginia: 76
  34. New Mexico: 76
  35. Utah: 75
  36. Minnesota: 74
  37. Nebraska: 73
  38. Pennsylvania: 72
  39. Colorado: 61
  40. Maryland: 56
  41. Maine: 49
  42. Washington DC: 49
  43. Michigan: 48
  44. Delaware: 42
  45. Wyoming: 42
  46. Vermont: 41
  47. Rhode Island: 38
  48. New Hampshire: 38
  49. Arizona: 37
  50. Massachusetts: 24
  51. New Jersey: 19
  52. North Carolina: 18
  53. New York: 17
  54. Connecticut: 4
  55. Northern Mariana Islands: 0

Data compiled on https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

