Hotel Equities Selected to Manage IHG Full-Service Hotel in Boone North Carolina
Experience tips the scale for owners selecting a third-party manager
Today, Hotel Equities (HE) announced it has been selected to manage the full-service Holiday Inn Boone–University Area. The hotel located at 1075 Hwy 105 is situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina near Appalachian State University. A $4.3m renovation to the hotel was completed last year by Asheville, NC-based owners Watauga Hospitality, LLC. Hotel Equities assumed operations for the hotel including accounting, revenue management, and sales and marketing. “We are thrilled to partner with this strong ownership group to re-enter the Boone market as operators of this phenomenal IHG hotel,”