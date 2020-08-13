Azul and Latam commence codeshare in Brazil

Azul Airlines and Latam Airlines Brazil commence today their codeshare agreement starting with 64 domestic routes in Brazil. The codeshare agreement announced on June 16 provides Brazilian customers the widest range of travel options across both connected route networks. In addition, members of the airlines’ loyalty programs, TudoAzul and Latam Pass will benefit from travel benefits and reciprocal points accrual on each airline.

A total of 35 non-overlap routes will be available for sale today. Latam customers will be able to buy tickets on 23 routes operated by Azul while Azul customers will be able to buy tickets on 12 routes operated by Latam. Until the end of August, the companies will begin sales on another 29 routes, 12 operated by Azul and 17 by Latam. The codeshare routes are focused into and out of the airline hubs of Brasília (BSB), Belo Horizonte (CNF), Recife (REC) and Campinas (VCP) airports accessing destinations all over Brazil. In addition to the codeshare, the loyalty program accrual partnership brings incredible benefits to TudoAzul’s 12 million members and and Latam Pass’ 37 million members.

The codeshare will enable a smooth travel experience between Azul and Latam networks with the convenience of through check-in with baggage checked through the final destination. Together our networks bring unparalleled connectivity for the Brazilian domestic customer. For example, customers can now fly from Campinas to Rio Branco, in Acre, with one convenient connection in Brasília, a journey that would not be possible without this codeshare”, says Abhi Shah, Chief Revenue Officer at Azul.

