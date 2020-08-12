United Airlines adds new nonstop service to Florida from seven cities

United Airlines adds new nonstop service to Florida from seven cities

United Airlines today announced plans to add up to 28 daily nonstop flights this winter connecting customers in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to four popular Florida destinations. The new, nonstop flights reflect United’s continuing strategy to aggressively, and opportunistically manage the impact of COVID-19 by increasing service to destinations where customers most want to fly.

The airline will incrementally add in these flights starting November 6 with new roundtrip service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. In December, the airline will increase service to Florida with additional flights from Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers and Tampa. Tickets are now available for purchase on united.com and the United mobile app.

“The addition of these new flights represents United’s largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “We look forward to offering customers in the Midwest and Northeast more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter.”

From Nov. 6, 2020 through January 10, 2021, United will operate nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa on peak days.

Route Origin Destination Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft
Boston
Boston – Fort Lauderdale BOS FLL 8:50 AM 12:23 PM 737-800
BOS FLL 12:45 PM 4:18 PM 737-800
FLL BOS 8:30 AM 11:48 AM 737-800
FLL BOS 1:15 PM 4:33 PM 737-800
Boston – Fort Myers BOS RSW 9:00 AM 12:37 PM A320
RSW BOS 12:30 PM 3:40 PM A320
Boston  – Orlando BOS MCO 9:00 AM 12:20 PM A320
BOS MCO 1:00 PM 4:20 PM 737-800
MCO BOS 8:15 AM 11:09 AM 737-800
MCO BOS 12:30 PM 3:24 PM A320
Boston – Tampa BOS TPA 8:30 AM 12:00 PM 737-800
TPA BOS 12:55 PM 3:55 PM 737-800
New York/LaGuardia
New York – Fort Lauderdale LGA FLL 9:20 AM 12:33 PM A320
LGA FLL 1:05 PM 4:18 PM A320
FLL LGA 1:25 PM 4:19 PM A320
FLL LGA 5:10 PM 8:04 PM A320
New York – Fort Myers LGA RSW 10:00 AM 1:15 PM 737-800
RSW LGA 2:06 PM 4:59 PM 737-800
New York – Orlando LGA MCO 7:59 AM 10:55 AM A320
LGA MCO 12:00 PM 2:56 PM A320
MCO LGA 8:30 AM 11:03 AM A320
MCO LGA 12:00 PM 2:33 PM A320
New York – Tampa LGA TPA 9:29 AM 12:39 PM 737-800
TPA LGA 1:35 PM 4:18 PM 737-800
Cleveland
Cleveland – Fort Lauderdale CLE FLL 9:15AM 12:12 PM 737-800
FLL CLE 1:05PM 3:58 PM 737-800
Cleveland – Fort Myers CLE RSW 9:30 AM 12:13 PM 737-800
RSW CLE 1:10 PM 3:52 PM 737-800
Cleveland – Orlando CLE MCO 9:00 AM 11:32 AM 737-800
MCO CLE 12:30 PM 2:58 PM 737-800
Cleveland – Tampa CLE TPA 8:15 AM 10:57 AM E175
TPA CLE 11:35 AM 2:10 PM E175

Beginning December 17, United plans to increase service to up to 28 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, to Fort Myers and Tampa.

livestream2
Route Origin Destination Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft
Boston
Boston – Fort Lauderdale BOS FLL 8:50 AM 12:23 PM 737-800
BOS FLL 12:45 PM 4:18 PM 737-800
FLL BOS 8:30 AM 11:48 AM 737-800
FLL BOS 1:15 PM 4:33 PM 737-800
Boston – Fort Myers BOS RSW 9:00 AM 12:37 PM A320
BOS RSW 1:00 PM 4:39 PM A320
RSW BOS 9:00 AM 12:09 PM A320
RSW BOS 12:30 PM 3:40 PM A320
Boston – Orlando BOS MCO 9:00 AM 12:20 PM A320
BOS MCO 1:00 PM 4:20 PM 737-800
MCO BOS 8:15 AM 11:09 AM 737-800
MCO BOS 12:30 PM 3:24 PM A320
Boston – Tampa BOS TPA 8:30 AM 12:00 PM 737-800
BOS TPA 1:30 PM 5:02 PM 737-800
TPA BOS 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 737-800
TPA BOS 12:55 PM 3:55 PM 737-800
New York/LaGuardia
New York – Fort Lauderdale LGA FLL 9:20 AM 12:33 PM A320
LGA FLL 1:05 PM 4:18 PM A320
FLL LGA 1:25 PM 4:19 PM A320
FLL LGA 5:10 PM 8:04 PM A320
New York – Fort Myers LGA RSW 10:00 AM 1:15 PM 737-800
LGA RSW 1:29 PM 4:46 PM 737-800
RSW LGA 9:40 AM 12:33 PM 737-800
RSW LGA 2:06 PM 4:59 PM 737-800
New York – Orlando LGA MCO 7:59 AM 10:55 AM A320
LGA MCO 12:00 PM 2:56 PM A320
MCO LGA 8:30 AM 11:03 AM A320
MCO LGA 12:00 PM 2:33 PM A320
New York – Tampa LGA TPA 9:29 AM 12:39 PM 737-800
LGA TPA 12:29 PM 3:40 PM 737-800
TPA LGA 8:40 AM 11:22 AM 737-800
TPA LGA 1:35 PM 4:18 PM 737-800
Cleveland
Cleveland – Fort Lauderdale CLE FLL 9:15 AM 12:12 PM 737-800
CLE FLL 12:55 PM 3:52 PM 737-800
FLL CLE 9:10 AM 12:03 PM 737-800
FLL CLE 1:05 PM 3:58 PM 737-800
Cleveland – Fort Myers CLE RSW 9:30 AM 12:13 PM 737-800
CLE RSW 1:45 PM 4:27 PM 737-800
RSW CLE 10:00 AM 12:38 PM 737-800
RSW CLE 1:10 PM 3:52 PM 737-800
Cleveland – Orlando CLE MCO 9:00 AM 11:32 AM 737-800
CLE MCO 3:35 PM 6:01 PM 737-800
MCO CLE 8:45 AM 11:12 AM 737-800
MCO CLE 12:30 PM 2:58 PM 737-800
Cleveland – Tampa CLE TPA 8:15 AM 10:57 AM 737-800
TPA CLE 11:35 AM 2:10 PM 737-800
Milwaukee
Milwaukee – Tampa MKE TPA 9:15 AM 1:05 PM A319
TPA MKE 1:55 PM 3:55 PM A319
Milwaukee – Fort Myers MKE RSW 10:25 AM 2:29 PM A319
RSW MKE 3:05 PM 5:15 PM A319
Columbus
Columbus – Fort Myers CMH RSW 8:30 AM 11:05 AM E175
RSW CMH 1:30 PM 4:01 PM E175
Indianapolis
Indianapolis – Fort Myers IND RSW 9:05 AM 11:33 PM A320
RSW IND 1:30 PM 4:01 PM A320
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh – Fort Myers PIT RSW 10:10 AM 12:50 PM E175
RSW PIT 11:50 AM 2:29 PM E175

