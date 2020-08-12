A bucket list chocolate destination opens in Zurich

The highly anticipated Lindt Home of Chocolate, a 65,000-square-foot museum complete with the world’s largest Lindt chocolate shop, will open its doors on September 13 in Kilchberg, Switzerland. This addition is one of several notable chocolate ‘destinations’ in Zurich: with many traditional and established local brands, along with innovative chocolatiers, the city is a veritable chocolate capital.

The multimedia chocolate exhibitions will cover the origins of the cocoa bean, the history of the production process and the food’s cultural legacy. In the ‘Chocolateria,’ participants can create their own masterpieces as Lindt Master Chocolatiers in training. The pièce de résistance is the chocolate fountain—the largest chocolate fountain in the world—standing more than 30 feet tall in the imposing entrance.

