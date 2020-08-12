TAP Air Portugal returns to all North American gateways by October
TAP Air Portugal continues to resume its operations in October, with 666 flights planned on 82 routes, including returning service from Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco International, and New York’s John F Kennedy International airports. By then, TAP will be back in all 9 North American gateway cities: New York’s JFK and Newark, Boston, Miami, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto and Montreal.
Chicago and San Francisco will operate twice weekly. In September, a second daily flight from Newark to Lisbon will be added. A third New York daily flight will be added, from John F Kennedy International, in October.
Routes and flights will be adjusted as circumstances require.
TAP has now returned to 86% of its European destinations. With the additional frequencies, North America travelers now can connect in less than four hours to 35 cities across Europe. In October, TAP also returns to 88% of its routes in North Africa, Cape Verde and Morocco.
Finally, TAP has implemented new health and safety procedures, guaranteeing all passengers a Clean&Safe environment throughout their journey. New alerts and information on travel restrictions and entry requirements can be found on the Airline’s website.