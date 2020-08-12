NapCabs Offer Peace and Privacy

Looking for a little shut-eye before your flight? Passengers at Frankfurt Airport now have the opportunity to take time out in specially designed NapCabs. Three of these snooze pods are now available in transit area B of Terminal 1. They can be found on Level 3, next to the roof terrace.

The new facilities are designed for transit passengers with prolonged waits for their connecting flights looking for some peace and quiet far from the hustle and bustle of the terminal. With a floor area of 4.2 square meters, the pods are compact but comfortable. The occupant can be sure of total seclusion and privacy. Each cabin is equipped with a bed, workstation and touchscreen with access to videos and music. It also features fully adjustable air-conditioning, lighting, a docking station for an iPod, an MP3 port, a USB charging point, and Internet connectivity. If users wish to freshen up, shower rooms are just a few short steps away.

The minimum rental period is two hours during daytime; between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. it is three hours. Usage is charged by the hour. During the day, 60 minutes cost 15 euros, at night the fee is 10 euros – payable by credit card, PayPal or Alipay. The NapCabs are accessible 24 hours a day, all year round. They can be reserved in advance via booking.napcabs.com – or they can be used ad-hoc, if available.

The pods are operated by German company Napcabs GmbH. They are also responsible for cleaning and disinfecting the cabins immediately after use, and for maintaining them.

The NapCabs are an attractive addition to the current rest-and-relaxation facilities on offer for transit passengers at Frankfurt Airport. The MY CLOUDtransit hotel, for example, has been available in Pier Z since 2017. This provides passengers with a total of 59 rooms, each featuring an en-suite bathroom with a shower and available to rent for a minimum of three hours.

More information about the wide range of services available at Frankfurt Airport – including a daily update on the latest Covid-19 measures and guidance – can be found at www.frankfurt-airport.com.