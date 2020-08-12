British easyJet to launch Ukraine flights

UK’s budget carrier easyJet announced that it has been licensed to fly to Ukraine and the air service to that Eastern European country may commence as early as the fall of 2020.

easyJet, a British low-cost airline group headquartered at London Luton Airport, has been licensed to carry out flights to Ukraine and may start the operations as early as this autumn.

According to Italy’s Civil Aviation Authority ENAC, easyJet has already received the rights to flights from Italy to Ukraine until the end of October 2020.

The list of routes is not yet available, but there is already information that the airline will be able to operate 12 weekly flights to Ukraine.

The rights were registered on July 23 to the Austrian division of EasyJet, easyJet Europe Airline GmbH.

The low-cost airline has never operated in Ukraine before, and Russia was the only post-Soviet country it worked in until 2016.

easyJet’s international fights are carried to over 30 countries on over 300 routes, including London, Geneva, Berlin, Newcastle, Paris Orly, Basel, Bristol, and others. Its base is London’s Luton Airport. Besides Luton, easyJet’s another hub in Europe is Milan’s Malpensa Airport.

Back in December 2017, the management of Ukraine’s Lviv Airport announced that they were negotiating with the British low-cost airline, easyJet’s entry into the Ukrainian market. However, no final decision was made.

At the end of March 2020, easyJet suspended all flights indefinitely over to the coronavirus pandemic. The low-cost airline resumed flights only from June 15.

The aviation authorities fully liberalized the flight market between Ukraine and Italy in July 2020. As a result, the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced the launch of 16 new destinations between Ukraine and Italy as part of the schedule for winter 2020 and summer 2021.

At the same time, Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, will launch 14 new routes from Ukraine to Italy. The first flights are planned to be launched from August 14, 2020.

Until at least August 15, Ukrainians cannot travel freely to EU countries, including Italy, due to restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

