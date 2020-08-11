Klook, a Service for Booking Leisure Options, Is Now Available on Travelpayouts

As the travel market slowly recovers, some people in select markets are resuming normal life and starting to travel again. Klook helps travelers organize a whole trip in one place, from attraction passes, train tickets to local tours and buying SIM cards.

With the Klook Affiliate Program, affiliates earn up to 5% commission on entertainment bookings around the world. There are over 100,000 options in more than 300 destinations available on the official site. Commissions are paid within 60 days after the booking date.

Klook is an online booking platform for travel services and activities around the world with over 30 million visitors per month. The platform provides clients with seamless booking experiences and covers all kinds of travel services, such as transportation, food, tours and activities, and more. It’s possible to book an entire trip on the Klook platform, no matter where the destination is.

Travelpayouts is an affiliate marketing network focused on the travel market. It helps brands such as Kayak.com, Booking.com, Viator.com, and many more monetize their websites through affiliate links, banners, widgets, white label solutions, and more. Travelpayouts.com is the 5th most popular website on the entire internet in the Affiliate Programs category, according to BuiltWith data analytics.

