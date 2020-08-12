France extends mass gathering ban after 5,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Prime Minister of France warned today that the COVID-19 infection rate in France was ‘headed in the wrong way’ and that a collective response to the virus cases spike was imperative.

French public was becoming careless, PM Jean Castex said, after official data recorded nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday. The epidemic has killed more than 30,300 people in France.

France is extending a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of October, Castex said.

New restrictions will be drawn up in the 20 largest cities to curb the rising infection rate.

Local officials will be asked to encourage the wearing of masks in public spaces nationwide.

#rebuildingtravel