Exploring Malta by Private Yacht

There is no better and safer way to explore the beautiful Mediterranean coast than with a private yacht charter, starting in Malta! The Maltese archipelago, with three main islands, Malta, Gozo, and Comino, is a hub for luxury yacht charters.

The Grand Harbour Marina is located in the heart of Valletta, Malta’s Historic home port, it’s capital and a UNESCO World Heritage site. A great place to start a yachting vacation, Valletta, the 2018 European Capital of Culture, is a vibrant city with a mix of historic sites, outdoor restaurants, and a thriving nightlife

Exploring the Maltese islands by yacht is like sailing through 7000 years of history. With approximately 122 miles of Coastline, Malta’s clear blue sea allows guests to enjoy beautiful secluded beaches, an abundance of reefs, stunning caverns and caves. Malta is also known as one of the world’s top diving destinations, with historic sunken treasures to explore. One can set off early from Valletta, passing the Three Cities and its historic fortifications, admire the rugged cliffs as the yacht sails to the sister islands of Gozo and Comino. Not to be missed in Gozo are the Ġgantija temples, another UNESCO World Heritage Site. In Comino, yachters can enjoy swimming in the famous Blue Lagoon. There are also several marinas to choose from on the Maltese Islands such as Msida Yacht Marina, Mgarr Harbour, and Vittoriosa Yacht Marina. Or even better, the Captain can find a secluded cove and drop anchor.

Yacht Charter Safety

Yacht charter companies are going through great lengths to ensure that their yachts are entirely safe. The yachts have upgraded their current cleaning and hygiene regimes and are putting new protocols into place to ensure the health and safety of both charter guests and their crews. These protocols include extending turnaround times between charters to allow for an extensive cleaning, regularly testing crew, and isolating rotating crew ashore before they rejoin the boat. Since July 15, all international flight restrictions have been lifted in Malta. The list of destinations that have been approved can be found here.

The Health Authorities have advised that as from July 1st, crew changes to and from Malta will be permitted with respect to persons, which includes crew members, traveling from the list of countries as listed in the Travel Ban Order. Dr. Alison Vassallo, Chairperson of the Yachting Services Business Section, said that “The fact that Malta has achieved international praise for its response in curtailing the virus has meant that we are now in a position to welcome yachts back to our shores while ensuring compliance with the preventive measures recommended by the Authorities.”

Safety Measures for Tourists

Malta has produced an online brochure, which outlines all the safety measures and procedures that the Maltese government has put into place for all hotels, bars, restaurants, clubs, beaches based on social distancing and testing.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com

