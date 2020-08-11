New Zealand’s Auckland back in lockdown after new COVID-19 spike

New Zealand’s government officials announced today that the country’s largest city, Auckland, will be shut down after , after four new cases of COVID-19 infection were discovered.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would move to level-three restriction from noon on Wednesday as a “precautionary approach.”

People should stay away from work and school, and gatherings of more than 10 people would again be restricted.

The curbs would be applied for three days until Friday.

“This is something we have prepared for,” Ardern told reporters, adding that the source of the virus was unknown.

“We have had a 102 days and it was easy to feel New Zealand was out of the woods. No country has gone as far as we did without having a resurgence. And because we were the only ones, we had to plan. And we have planned,” she said.

