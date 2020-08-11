Caribbean G-8 islands collaborate on intra-regional tourism campaign

As Caribbean destinations across the region reopen their borders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of eight neighboring islands have joined together to rethink and re-imagine their tourism marketing strategy in the post-Covid era. Nevis, St. Kitts, Saba, Statia, St. Maarten (Dutch), Saint Martin (French), Anguilla and St. Barths have come together to form a Caribbean Group of 8, recognizing that through a joint collaboration they can amplify their presence in the marketplace and create new travel possibilities and fresh itineraries for consumers.

“We are delighted to launch this new initiative,” said Jadine Yarde, CEO, Nevis Tourism Authority. “Our common objective is to promote intra-regional travel, capitalizing on our proximity to each other, and today’s travelers’ desire to discover new experiences, collecting passport stamps along the way for bragging rights.”

The collaboration has produced an introductory video, with highlights of what makes each island special and different from their neighbors. The exciting, two-minute video will be rolled out across all their social platforms starting the week of August 10, 2020. The underlying message is that there is no better place than the Caribbean for travelers who are ready to venture forth when the time is right.

“We are uniquely positioned to launch this program,” said Chantelle Richardson, Coordinator, International Markets for the Anguilla Tourist Board. “Our islands are easily accessible by air and sea, and we need to educate our potential visitors, both within the region and from our traditional source markets, on how to plan and make the most of their visit.”

Nevis, St. Kitts, Saba, Statia, St. Maarten, Saint Martin , Anguilla and St. Barths represent a combination of current and former Dutch, British and French island territories. Each island is a unique encounter, reflecting the vibrant Caribbean culture, creativity and hospitality which has made the region the preferred destination for travelers across the globe. Together they offer a huge array of experiences, cuisines, art, music and literature, against the backdrop of stunning landscapes, spectacular beaches, land and water sports, and boutique accommodations at a range of price points.

