Travel Agents Association of India on Air India Express Crash

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has expressed shock and concern over the Air India Express aircraft AXB1344 that crash landed at Kozikode Airport the evening of August 7, 2020. The Air India Express crash occurred when the aircraft overshot the runway amid heavy rain and broke into two pieces.

According to Flightradar24 data, the Air India Express Boeing 737 was flying from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Kozhikode. Airfleets portal says the plane was 13 years old.

The Travel Agents Association of India is connecting with the Chief Ministers office in Kerala to offer help. TAAI members have volunteered to assist all government and airline officials and help the injured passengers and assist the families of the deceased, stated Jyoti Mayal, President of the Travel Agents Association of India.

The association also urges the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to appropriately probe the accident, stating safety of human life is of utmost importance and should not be compromised at any level.

Association members in Kerala and across the country shall be available to assist and can be connected for assistance of any nature.

The Travel Agents Association of India is particularly saddened that all the passengers were returning on a Vande Bharat flight back to their homeland of India from Dubai, after being stranded due to the pandemic. This mission flight was so passengers could finally relocate and connect back with their families.

TAAI prays for the speedy recovery of the injured in this accident and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the families of the passengers, crew, and pilot who lost their lives.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that government investigators have found the flight data and cockpit voice recorders, also known as Black Boxes, at the site of Air India Express crash at Calicut International Airport.

Air India Express is a low cost subsidiary of India’s state-run air carrier Air India.