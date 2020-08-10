Greece requires COVID-19 test for entry from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands and the Czech Republic

Tightening controls after a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, Greek government announced that visitors arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will need proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus to gain entry to Greece.

Greek government officials said on Monday that the requirement will go into effect from August 17. The required test cannot be older than 72 hours prior to entry.

On Sunday, Greece reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 infections, 203 cases, since the start of the outbreak, Reuters reports.

The government in Athens also moved to suspend public gatherings, including shows and concerts, where audiences are not seated.

