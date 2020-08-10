Paris tourists must wear face masks now

Amid warnings of a new spike of COVID-19 cases, Paris city officials announced that face masks are now mandatory in all city tourist hotspots, starting today.

The new requirement came as France along with much of Western Europe sweltered in a heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit). The heat sent crowds flocking to beaches at the weekend despite health warnings about the risk of infection.

In the Paris region, people aged 11 and over are now required to wear masks in crowded areas and tourist hotspots. These include the banks of the Seine River and more than 100 streets in the French capital.

Several French towns and cities have already introduced similar measures, as well as parts of Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain.

