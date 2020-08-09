Why Sierra Leone may be a best kept secret for tourism investment during COVID-19?

There may have never been a better time to invest in Sierra Leone’s travel and tourism infrastructure.

Sierra Leone is located in West Africa with tropical beaches, stunning nature, and culture. It has been in the spotlight as a new emerging travel and tourism destination until the virus broke out. Sierra Leone’s tourism minister Memunatu B. Pratt has been seen being outspoken and active at trade shows and travel conferences around the globe. She acted immediately after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The country went through tough times and is still maneuvering through this crisis, however, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

This light includes the rebuilding of the travel and tourism industry, regional and global cooperation, and the environment is set to make Sierra Leone as the prime hot spot to invest in tourism.

Ambassador Precious Gbeteh Sallu Kallon is joining eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz from Freetown to share some inside seldom discussed before. The ambassador’s message is: Yes, we had been hurt, but we had never been that optimistic about future opportunities in our country. More on H.E. Precious Gbeteh Sallu Kallon: www.linkedin.com/in/junisak. Mr. Kallon has been an active member of the African Tourism Board.

Safertourism Attorney and representative Nathanil Tarlow visited Sierra Leone before the crisis. Safertourism is the safety and security consulting arm of TravelNewsGroup (publisher of eTurboNews. Safertourism is under the leadership of Dr. Peter Tarlow, who was appointed by the African Tourism Board to consult for tourism safety and security.

