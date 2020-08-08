Ukraine International Airlines: Toronto, New York, Delhi Relaunching

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is gradually resuming its operations after a three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UIA is working closely with governments across the globe while insuring the health and safety of all of its staff and passengers as it looks to resume its flight schedule as quickly as possible and to minimize any future schedule changes.

Currently, Ukraine International Airlines has relaunched service from Kyiv (KBP) to Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG), Nice (NCE) , Dubai (DXB), Istanbul (IST), Tel Aviv (TLV), Milan (MXP), Munich (MUC), from Odessa (ODS) to Istanbul (IST) and Tel Aviv (TLV), plus flights from Kyiv (KBP) to- Toronto (YYZ) on August 15 and August 29 and from Toronto (YYZ) to Kyiv (KBP) on August 16 and August 30. Later in August, UIA will expand its route network from Kyiv to Yerevan (EVN), Madrid (MAD) and Cairo (CAI). UIA also operates a full domestic schedule connecting Kyiv (KBP), Lviv (LWO), Odesa (ODS) and Kherson (KHE).

UIA strictly adheres to all governmental regulations for the destinations it serves. One such limitation is the current exclusion for Ukrainian travelers flying into the Schengen area. In addition, UIA is unable to serve travelers from Delhi (DEL), Tbilisi (TBS), Baku (GYD), Toronto (YYZ) with current governmental limitations for passengers wishing to travel between these points and Ukraine. Please note that special flights may be tentatively scheduled to repatriate Ukrainian Nationals back to Ukraine. More information can be found at www.FlyUIA.com.

UIA is currently flying based on a point-to-point business model, which does not always provide sustainable passenger traffic, especially for long-haul flights. “In the first stage of the recovery, UIA needs to operate primary routes with strong business and point-to-point traffic. UIA will work closely with partner airlines to transport passengers to major hub airports for additional connections to and from Ukraine. As governmental restrictions begin to ease, UIA plans to return to the hub model in April 2021 and restore the route network by at least 80% and will include long-haul flights to New York (JFK), Toronto (YYZ) and Delhi (DEL),” stated UIA President, Mr. Eugene Dykhne.

UIA will continue to monitor all changes in travel regulations for each country within its route network, and plan to respond quickly to updates for each country in order to maximize its flight network and provide the best options for all of its travelers as quickly as may be possible.

Mr. Eugene Dykhne added: “UIA would like to thank our travel industry partners during these unprecedented times. We look forward to serving the North American market as soon as the current health and economic scenario has been mitigated. Until then, we will provide timely updates to the travel community as to the next steps involving normalization of services.”

#rebuildingtravel