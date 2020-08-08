Qatar Airways: No COVID-19 test? No flying!
State-owned flag carrier of Qatar announced that all airline passengers traveling from certain foreign airports will have to present a document confirming a negative COVID-19 test result before they allowed to board the flight
Qatar Airways has posted a list of approved test facilities in the countries that fall under the airline’s new rule.
New regulation goes into effect on August 13, 2020.
The announcement posted on Qatar Airline’s corporate website said:
“For the safety of all passengers, effective 13 August, Qatar Airways requires passengers travelling from specific airports in the below countries to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR medical test result when checking in.
In our current network, these countries are Bangladesh, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. They will also be required for passengers travelling with Qatar Airways from India, Nepal, Nigeria and Russia, when we resume our services to these countries.”
Tests must be conducted within 72 hours prior to flight departure, from laboratories that are approved by Qatar Airways, and paid for at the passenger’s expense.
Those that do not have a copy of their medical test certificate alongside a consent form will not be permitted to travel on Qatar Airways flights. Children below the age of 12 years are exempt from this test if accompanied by family members that have presented a negative test result.
The following is the list of the countries and airports that fall under Qatar Airways’ new regulation and approved medical facilities for conducting COVID-19 tests
Armenia
Yerevan (EVN)
Normed Medical Center
The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Republican Center for AIDS Prevention
Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital
Natali Pharm Ltd
Prom Test Labs
Davidyants Laboratories
Ecosense Limited
Bangladesh
Dhaka (DAC)
Sher E Bangla Medical College Barisal
Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Disease
Cox’s Bazar Medical College
Cumilla Medical College
National Institute of Preventive & Social Medicine
Institute of Public Health
National Institute of Laboratory Medicine & Ref. Center
Narayanganj 300 Bed Hospital
Khulna Medical College
Kustia Medical College
Mymensingh Medical College
Shahis Ziaur Rahman Medical College
Rahshahi Medical College
Rangpur Medical College
Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College
Brazil
São Paulo (GRU)
Fleury
Amais
Delboni Auriemo
Lavoisier
India
Ahmedabad (AMD)
Unipath Specialty Lab
Supratech Labs
Sterling Accuris
Amritsar (ATQ)
Gurunanakdev Hospital
Civil Hospital
Sri Guru Ram Dass University of Health and Science
Jalandhar Civil Hospital
Christian Medical College
Gurdaspur Civil Hospital
Barnala Civil Hospital
Rajindra Hospital Govt Medical College
Mata Kaushalya Hospital
Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital
District Hospital Hoshiarpur
District Hospital Barnala
District Hospital Kapurthala
District Hospital Muktsar Sahib
District Hospital Moga
District Hospital Rupnagar
District Hospital Sangrur
Civil Hospital Sbs Nagar
Civil Hospital Mansa
Civil Hospital Bathinda
Civil Hospital Pathankot
Bangalore (BLR)
Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs
Chennai ((MAA)
Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs
Cochin (COK)
Medivision Scan & Diagnostic Research Center
Goa (GOI)
Goa Medical College
Hyderabad (HYD)
Vijaya Diagnostic
Kolkata (CCU)
Apollo Hospital
Medica Super Specialty Lab
Suraksha Labs
Dr. Lal Path Labs
Kozhikode (CCJ)
Aza Diagnostics Center
Nagpur (NAG)
Dhruv Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics
Su-Vishwas Diagnostic Lab
New Delhi (DEL)
Dr. Lal Path Labs
Mumbai (BOM)
Suburban Diagnostics
Metropolis
SRL
Nanavati Hospital
Trivandrum (TRV)
DDRC Test Lab
Iran
Isfahan (IFN)
NOBEL
Mashhad (MHD)
Mashhad Pathobiology Laboratory
Dr. Ejtehadi Lab
Pardis Lab
Dr. Daneshgahi Lab
Shiraz (SYZ)
Niloo lab
Tehran (IKA)
Keyvan Lab
Khobsho Lab
Iraq
Erbil (EBL)
Central Emergency Hospital
Nepal
Kathmandu (KTM)
Star Hospital
Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital
KMC Hospital
BIR Hospital
Patan Academy of Health Sciences
Hams Hospital
Central Diagnostic Laboratory
Surya Healthcare
Grande Hospital
Nigeria
Lagos (LOS)
Clina Lancet Laboratory
Medbury Medical Services
Synlab
Biologix Medical Services Lagos
Vcare Diagnostics Limited Lagos
54 Gene Lagos
Pakistan
Islamabad (ISB)
Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories
Essa Labs
Excel Labs
IDC
Karachi (KHI)
Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories
Essa Labs
Excel Labs
IDC
Lahore (LHE)
Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories
Essa Labs
Excel Labs
IDC
Peshwar (PEW)
Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories
Essa Labs
Excel Labs
IDC
Please note, for passengers traveling to South Korea, only tests from Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories and Excel Labs will be accepted.
Philippines
Cebu (CEB)
Prime Care Alpha
Clark (CRK)
Jose B Lingad Hospital (JBL), LIPAD CRK
Davao (DVO)
Davao One World Diagnostic Center (Matina & Bajada Branch)
Manila (MNL)
Makati Medical Center
Asian Hospital
St. Lukes Hospital BGC
St. Lukes Hospital QC
Delos Santos Medical Center
Chinese General Hospital
Philippine Red Cross
The Medical City Ortigas
Russia
Moscow (DME)
Gemotest
CMD Clinic
LABQUEST
Any lab conducting the test provided it is approved by Rospotrebnadzor
St. Petersburg (LED)
Gemotest
CMD Clinic
LABQUEST
Any lab conducting the test provided it is approved by Rospotrebnadzor
Sri Lanka
Colombo (CMB)
Durdans Hospital
Nawaloka Hospital
Lanka Hospital
Asiria Surgical Hospital