Qatar Airways: No COVID-19 test? No flying!

State-owned flag carrier of Qatar announced that all airline passengers traveling from certain foreign airports will have to present a document confirming a negative COVID-19 test result before they allowed to board the flight

Qatar Airways has posted a list of approved test facilities in the countries that fall under the airline’s new rule.

New regulation goes into effect on August 13, 2020.

The announcement posted on Qatar Airline’s corporate website said:

“For the safety of all passengers, effective 13 August, Qatar Airways requires passengers travelling from specific airports in the below countries to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR medical test result when checking in.

In our current network, these countries are Bangladesh, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. They will also be required for passengers travelling with Qatar Airways from India, Nepal, Nigeria and Russia, when we resume our services to these countries.”

Tests must be conducted within 72 hours prior to flight departure, from laboratories that are approved by Qatar Airways, and paid for at the passenger’s expense.

Those that do not have a copy of their medical test certificate alongside a consent form will not be permitted to travel on Qatar Airways flights. Children below the age of 12 years are exempt from this test if accompanied by family members that have presented a negative test result.

The following is the list of the countries and airports that fall under Qatar Airways’ new regulation and approved medical facilities for conducting COVID-19 tests

Armenia

Yerevan (EVN)

Normed Medical Center

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Republican Center for AIDS Prevention

Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital

Natali Pharm Ltd

Prom Test Labs

Davidyants Laboratories

Ecosense Limited

Bangladesh

Dhaka (DAC)

Sher E Bangla Medical College Barisal

Bangladesh Institute of Tropical & Infectious Disease

Cox’s Bazar Medical College

Cumilla Medical College

National Institute of Preventive & Social Medicine

Institute of Public Health

National Institute of Laboratory Medicine & Ref. Center

Narayanganj 300 Bed Hospital

Khulna Medical College

Kustia Medical College

Mymensingh Medical College

Shahis Ziaur Rahman Medical College

Rahshahi Medical College

Rangpur Medical College

Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College

Brazil

São Paulo (GRU)

Fleury

Amais

Delboni Auriemo

Lavoisier

India

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Unipath Specialty Lab

Supratech Labs

Sterling Accuris

Amritsar (ATQ)

Gurunanakdev Hospital

Civil Hospital

Sri Guru Ram Dass University of Health and Science

Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Christian Medical College

Gurdaspur Civil Hospital

Barnala Civil Hospital

Rajindra Hospital Govt Medical College

Mata Kaushalya Hospital

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital

District Hospital Hoshiarpur

District Hospital Barnala

District Hospital Kapurthala

District Hospital Muktsar Sahib

District Hospital Moga

District Hospital Rupnagar

District Hospital Sangrur

Civil Hospital Sbs Nagar

Civil Hospital Mansa

Civil Hospital Bathinda

Civil Hospital Pathankot

Bangalore (BLR)

Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs

Chennai ((MAA)

Test can be done at all ICMR-approved labs

Cochin (COK)

Medivision Scan & Diagnostic Research Center

Goa (GOI)

Goa Medical College

Hyderabad (HYD)

Vijaya Diagnostic

Kolkata (CCU)

Apollo Hospital

Medica Super Specialty Lab

Suraksha Labs

Dr. Lal Path Labs

Kozhikode (CCJ)

Aza Diagnostics Center

Nagpur (NAG)

Dhruv Pathology and Molecular Diagnostics

Su-Vishwas Diagnostic Lab

New Delhi (DEL)

Dr. Lal Path Labs

Mumbai (BOM)

Suburban Diagnostics

Metropolis

SRL

Nanavati Hospital

Trivandrum (TRV)

DDRC Test Lab

Iran

Isfahan (IFN)

NOBEL

Mashhad (MHD)

Mashhad Pathobiology Laboratory

Dr. Ejtehadi Lab

Pardis Lab

Dr. Daneshgahi Lab

Shiraz (SYZ)

Niloo lab

Tehran (IKA)

Keyvan Lab

Khobsho Lab

Iraq

Erbil (EBL)

Central Emergency Hospital

Nepal

Kathmandu (KTM)

Star Hospital

Sukraraj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital

KMC Hospital

BIR Hospital

Patan Academy of Health Sciences

Hams Hospital

Central Diagnostic Laboratory

Surya Healthcare

Grande Hospital

Nigeria

Lagos (LOS)

Clina Lancet Laboratory

Medbury Medical Services

Synlab

Biologix Medical Services Lagos

Vcare Diagnostics Limited Lagos

54 Gene Lagos

Pakistan

Islamabad (ISB)

Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Essa Labs

Excel Labs

IDC

Karachi (KHI)

Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Essa Labs

Excel Labs

IDC

Lahore (LHE)

Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Essa Labs

Excel Labs

IDC

Peshwar (PEW)

Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Essa Labs

Excel Labs

IDC

Please note, for passengers traveling to South Korea, only tests from Aga Khan University Hospital Clinical Laboratories and Excel Labs will be accepted.

Philippines

Cebu (CEB)

Prime Care Alpha

Clark (CRK)

Jose B Lingad Hospital (JBL), LIPAD CRK

Davao (DVO)

Davao One World Diagnostic Center (Matina & Bajada Branch)

Manila (MNL)

Makati Medical Center

Asian Hospital

St. Lukes Hospital BGC

St. Lukes Hospital QC

Delos Santos Medical Center

Chinese General Hospital

Philippine Red Cross

The Medical City Ortigas

Russia

Moscow (DME)

Gemotest

CMD Clinic

LABQUEST

Any lab conducting the test provided it is approved by Rospotrebnadzor

St. Petersburg (LED)

Gemotest

CMD Clinic

LABQUEST

Any lab conducting the test provided it is approved by Rospotrebnadzor

Sri Lanka

Colombo (CMB)

Durdans Hospital

Nawaloka Hospital

Lanka Hospital

Asiria Surgical Hospital

