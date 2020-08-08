Black boxes from crashed Air India Express jet found

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that government investigators have found the flight data and cockpit voice recorders, also known as Black Boxes, at the site of Air India Express crash at Calicut International Airport.

The Air India Express flight 1344 overshot the runway amid heavy rain on Friday and broke into two pieces.

According to air traffic data, the pilots experienced difficulties due to the bad weather and had to make several approaches before attempting to land.

The recordings will help investigators determine the details of the crash.

The death toll from the crash rose to 18 on Saturday, with 16 others hospitalized and in serious condition.

#rebuildingtravel