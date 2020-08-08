Norway urges citizens to avoid all foreign travel

Norwegian Health Minister today urged the citizens of Norway to refrain from traveling abroad.

Minister Bent Høie said said that even the countries with few COVID-19 cases should be avoided.

“There is still little contamination in Norway but we see increased contamination in countries that used to have control over their situations,” Bent Hoie told reporters in Oslo.

While not a member of the European Union, Norway belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel area. It had some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe in the early phase of the pandemic before gradually lifting them from June.

In another move, bars and restaurants may no longer serve alcohol after midnight, Høie said. Authorities would also issue fresh recommendations on wearing face masks on August 14.

Norway and other Nordic countries, unlike many other European nations, are not currently mandating masks in public spaces.

