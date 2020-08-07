Barbados implements ‘Travel Bubble’

The Government of Barbados has implemented a travel ‘Bubble’ for specific countries with a low incidence of COVID-19, effective August 5, 2020. They are St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada.

Under these new travel protocols, persons travelling within the ‘Bubble’ who have not travelled to or transited through any high, medium or low-risk country within 21 days prior to travel to Barbados, will not be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to or on arrival and do not require monitoring during their stay.

Other travellers from high and medium risk countries are also strongly advised to take a COVID-19 PCR test from an accredited or certified laboratory (ISO, CAP, UKAS or equivalent) within 72 hours of travel to Barbados. Persons travelling from low-risk countries, are advised to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 5 days of travel. Anyone arriving without a documented negative PCR test result from an accredited or recognized laboratory will be required to take the test on arrival in Barbados. Tests will be available at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) free of charge, or at specified satellite/hotel sites for a fee of US $150.

A visitor who does not present a valid negative result and declines testing upon arrival will be denied entry into Barbados. Citizens, Permanent Residents and persons with permanent status who do not present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result and who decline testing on arrival will be quarantined in a Government facility.

Upon arrival from a High-Risk Country

Persons travelling from high-risk countries with a valid negative test will be quarantined at a designated holding hotel or approved villa at their own expense, or at a Government facility free of charge, and will be monitored daily for the onset of symptoms. The quarantine period will last for 14 days with the option of taking a second test between 5-7 days. If the test is negative, persons will not be subject to further quarantine. If the test is positive, persons will be transported to an alternative accommodation for isolation.

Upon arrival from a Medium-Risk Country

Persons travelling from medium-risk countries with a valid negative test will be permitted to leave the airport after clearance by Immigration, Customs and Port Health officials. They will be monitored for a period of 14 days with the option of taking a second test between 5-7 days. If the test is negative, the person will no longer be subject to further monitoring. If the test is positive, persons will be transported to an alternative accommodation for isolation.

Upon arrival from a Low-Risk Country

Persons travelling from low-risk countries with a valid negative test will be permitted to leave the airport after clearance by Immigration, Customs and Port Health officials. If the test is positive, they will be transported to an alternative accommodation for isolation.

As of August 5, 2020, we have seen a total of 133 confirmed cases, 100 recoveries, 26 in isolation and 7 deaths.

