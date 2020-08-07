15 people killed, 123 injured in Air India Express crash landing

According to local police sources, at least 15 people were killed and as many as 123 were injured in the crash landing of Air India Express flight in the Indian city of Kozhikode in the State of Kerala today. The aircraft’s pilot is reportedly among 15 people who died in the crash.

France Presse reported earlier the crash had killed 14 people. According to NDTV, four people might still be inside the plane.

According to Flightradar24 data, the Air India Express Boeing 737 was flying from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Kozhikode. Airfleets portal says the plane was 13 years old.

The flight was performed under the program of repatriation of Indian nationals stuck in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was heavily raining when the plane was landing.

Air India Express is a low cost subsidiary of India’s state-run air carrier Air India.

