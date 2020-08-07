Thai Vietjet launches its 10th domestic service in Thailand

Thai Vietjet has inaugurated its maiden flight VZ330 from the capital city of Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative center of southern Thailand and one of the most ancient cities of the country. The debut flight took off with Guest of Honor onboard – Mr. Siripat Phatthakun, Governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat, and during landing was greeted with a water salute and flowers to passengers from the Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport and the Tourism Authority of Thailand Nakhon Si Thammarat Office.

Celebrating the inaugural flight, Thai Vietjet surprised those on board with an enjoyable in-flight performance by Thai singer “GunGun”, along with corporate souvenirs gifted to all passengers.

Thai Vietjet’s latest service operates from 6 August with one return flight daily, which will increase to four flights daily in October. The flight duration will be approximately 1 hour 15 minutes. Having received an excellent response from the market for this new route to Nakhon Si Thammarat, the airline has also completed its operational readiness for up to five flights daily by end of the year.

On-line check-in services for domestic passengers travelling out of Suvarnabhumi airport are also now available for more convenience. All Vietjet flights are in alignment with all global standards and guidelines from the local authorities, including aircraft disinfection.

Flight No. Departure from Bangkok Arrival at Nakhon Si Thammarat Flight No. Departure from Nakhon Si Thammarat Arrival at Bangkok (GMT +7) (GMT +7) VZ336* 05.50 07.05 VZ337* 07.35 09.05 VZ330 11.05 12.20 VZ331 12.50 14.20 VZ338* 13.15 14.30 VZ339* 15.00 16.30 VZ334 * 18.45 20.00 VZ335* 20.30 22.00

(*) VZ334, VZ335 starting from 1 September, 2020 and VZ336, VZ337, VZ338, VZ339 starting from 1 October, 2020

