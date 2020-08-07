Seychelles Tourism Minister invites eTurboNews readers for a virtual Q&A

The Honorable Minister of Tourism the Seychelles Didier Dogley, the CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board Sherin Francis and other leaders in the Seychelles travel and tourism industry will be coming together on Tuesday, August 11 for a global virtual event.

The current and the future of Seychelles Tourism is on the agenda, and eTurboNews readers can be part of it.

The Republic of Seychelles comprises 115 islands occupying a land area of 455 km² and an Exclusive Economic Zone of 1.4 km² in the western Indian Ocean. It represents an archipelago of legendary beauty that extends from between 4 and 10 degrees south of the equator and which lies between 480km and 1,600km from the east coast of Africa. Of these 115 islands, 41 constitute the oldest mid-oceanic granite islands on earth while a further 74 form the low-lying coral atolls and reef islands of the Outer Islands.

The virtual Q&A is organized by “Rebuilding.travel” and eTurboNews. Rebuilding.travel is a global discussion with tourism leaders in 117 countries.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of UNWTO, Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of safer tourism, and Juergen Steinmetz, CEO of TravelNewsGroup, the publisher of eTurboNews are founding members.

Meeting the Seychelles tourism minister and the Seychelles Tourism Board CEO in an informal virtual discussion is a unique opportunity for anyone interested in Indian Ocean Tourism development.

eTurboNews readers are invited to be part of the Q&A on Tuesday at 8.00 am London Time, 9.00 Frankfurt, or 11.00 in Seychelles or Dubai, or 21.00 Monday evening in Hawaii.

To register and for more information click here or go to rebuilding.travel and click on “upcoming events.”