Nevada has a Road To Recovery from COVID-19

On Monday Nevada issued its road of recovery.

The State of Nevada remains in the response stage to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be for the foreseeable future. To be successful, Nevada has developed a sustainable response model, one that will allow the Administration to utilize all available state and county assets in this response and recovery effort, maximize consistency and accountability, and prioritize the communication of the State’s most accurate data to the public and to decisionmakers. This is a natural evolution in the State’s response, and one that recognizes the need for a deliberate and predictable response to the protracted crisis of a global pandemic.

The plan outlined here provides for these considerations. First, it recognizes the Governor’s intent to protect essential capacities and capabilities for addressing this crisis while also protecting vulnerable populations. Second, it provides a structured and predictable approach for political subdivisions in Nevada to understand how State officials are interpreting county-level data and to see what mitigation measures will be put in place to protect the health and safety of Nevadans. And third, it creates a coordinating body and timeline for the rest of the year to assess data and communicate restrictions to local governments.

This first component, the critical statewide metrics, allow the Governor to monitor the elements that are essential to Nevada’s overall response. They are key capacities, such as hospital beds, ventilators, and access to personal protective equipment (PPE); they include monitoring all three elements of statewide testing capacity: specimen collection, laboratory testing, and disease investigation (case investigation and contact tracing); and these metrics include the State’s ability to prevent outbreaks as they occur and to protect vulnerable populations. These metrics have been essential indicators to decision makers throughout the State since the Governor unveiled his initial plan, and they remain critical today.

The second component, monitoring county criteria, establishes a key innovation that will allow statewide partners to better respond for the long term. Since the beginning of Nevada’s response to this pandemic, statewide decision makers have relied on daily data. While these data have improved over time, they have not always been true and current as of their date of release, and therefore, they have not always presented the most reliable depiction of the trends in our state. Nevada will continue to work to improve reporting systems and refine our data on hand, however, the best way to proceed is to lengthen the periods of reporting key data.

Through this plan, counties will all be assessed according to the same data, and all with expanded timelines, as outlined below. These data will be assessed against three criteria, Road to Recovery: Moving to a New Normal 2 | Page and decisions will be made regarding increased, static, or decreased mitigation levels for each county based on the current trajectory of the severity and exposure of the virus. Based on the critical statewide metrics described above, the Governor may also impose or relax additional restrictions in a variety of cases.

The final component, ongoing communication, coordination, and collaboration is intended to ensure that this plan can be implemented in a way that meets statewide needs. It establishes the key agencies and leaders at the State and local level and provides a timeline for carrying out this plan. This is intended to ensure that the State’s effort is coordinated and that decisions are communicated with as much advance notice and community input as possible.

Together, the three components of this plan will help Nevada continue to evolve and improve its ongoing response over the long term. It will ensure that Nevada’s effort remains federally supported, state managed, and locally executed. And it will ensure that we continue to protect the health and safety of all Nevadans.

1: Critical statewide metrics There are several critical metrics that track statewide resources, efforts, and populations, regardless of which county or tribal nation that they may call home. If there is an elevated risk impacting these metrics in Nevada, the Governor may issue statewide directives to ensure these critical services remain intact.

These metrics have guided Nevada’s efforts since the beginning of the statewide response, and they include:

Click here to download the PDF with the Nevada Road to Recovery