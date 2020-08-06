COVID-19: Pakistan Reopenings Announced

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 has announced that Pakistan reopenings – tourist destinations and restaurant/hotels – will be opened in the country on August 8 while theaters/cinemas and beauty parlors will be opened on August 10, Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

However, Educational Institutions and Marriage Halls will remain closed in August and will be opened from September 15.

Dates of the Pakistan reopenings of different sectors:

▪ Tourist Destinations = August 8

▪ Restaurant/Hotels = August 8

▪ Theaters/Cinemas = August 10

▪ Beauty Parlors = August 10

▪ Marriage Halls = September 15

▪ Educational Institutions = September 15

While briefing about the National Coordination Committee meeting held earlier in the day with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Chair, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly been controlled due to the effective strategy of the government institutions.

The Minister said that the people of Pakistan are the real heroes in defeating the pandemic as they strictly followed the SOPs to check the spread of COVID-19.

Asad Umar appreciated the untiring efforts of the doctors and paramedics in fighting the pandemic as frontline soldiers.

The federal Minister said that the strategy of smart lockdown adopted by Pakistan is appreciated by the other countries, and they are also learning from the experience of Pakistan.

The Minister for Planning at the meeting decided that all the educational institutions will be opened on September 15 after a final review by the Ministry of Education on September 7.

Asad Umar said that cinema halls and the hospitality sector including hotels and restaurants will be opened on Monday whereas the tourism sector will start functioning from Saturday.

The Minister said that that outdoor and indoor non-contact games will be allowed from Monday.

In addition, he said that restrictions on already-operational trains and airlines will be lifted in October.

Similarly, road transport will be allowed to operate from Monday, but passengers will not be allowed to travel by standing in metro buses.

Asad Umar said that marriage halls will be allowed to function from September 15, and beauty parlors will be allowed to open from Monday as well.

The federal Minister said that SOPs have been devised regarding Muharram-ul-Haram in consultation with religious scholars.

The Minister said that all businesses and shops are allowed to resume functioning according to normal timings.

