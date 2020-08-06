Hollywood Blockbuster Jurassic World 3 in Malta

The Hollywood blockbuster, Jurassic World 3, will start filming in Malta towards the end of August. Initially, filming was to begin in May but was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first blockbuster production to be filmed on the Maltese Islands since the pandemic. Malta Film Commissioner, Johann Grech, in making the announcement, emphasized that all necessary health measures are being taken in collaboration with the Maltese health authorities. Malta has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in Europe and is one of the safest countries to visit.

Colin Trevorrow, who was director of the first rebooted Jurassic World film in 2015, will return as director for the production of Jurassic World 3. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, members of the original cast from the 1993 Jurassic Park film, will also return in the upcoming film. The trio will appear alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, stars of the 2015 film, Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The Maltese Islands – Malta, Gozo, and Comino – have been the location for many iconic Hollywood blockbusters such as Gladiator, U-571, The Count of Monte Cristo, Troy, Munich, World War Z, Captain Phillips, and of course, Popeye, which remains a huge tourist attraction in Malta. Game of Thrones fans will recognize the locations made famous in Season one, including the city of Mdina, St Dominic’s Convent in Rabat, and the Mtahleb cliffs. The Maltese Islands’ beautiful, unspoiled coastlines and breathtaking architecture have ‘doubled’ for an amazing variety of locations on the big and small screens. The Jurassic World production will include locations in the cities of Valletta, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa, and Pembroke. The film is expected to be released in cinemas in June 2021.

Safety Measures for Tourists

Malta has produced an online brochure, Malta, Sunny & Safe, which outlines all the safety measures and procedures that the Maltese government has put into place for all hotels, bars, restaurants, clubs, beaches based on social distancing and testing.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife, and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. www.visitmalta.com

Filming in Malta: https://www.visitmalta.com/en/filming-in-malta

About Malta Film Commission

Malta’s history as a destination for film production goes back 92 years, during which our islands have played host to some of the most high-profile productions to shoot out of Hollywood. Gladiator (2000), Munich (2005), Assassin’s Creed (2016), and most recently Murder on the Orient Express (2017) have all come to the Maltese Islands for various scenic location shoots. The Malta Film Commission was set up in 2000 with the dual aim of supporting the local filmmaking community, while at the same time strengthening the film servicing sector. Over the past 17 years, the Film Commission’s efforts to support the local film industry resulted in various financing incentives, including a financing incentive program in 2005, the successful Malta Film Fund in 2008, and a Co-Production fund in 2014. Since 2013, the implementation of a new strategy has led to unprecedented growth in the local industry, with over 50 productions filmed in Malta resulting in more than €200 million in foreign direct investment being injected into Malta’s economy. Click on the following link: goo.gl/forms/3k2DQj6PLsJFNzvf1

More news about Malta

#rebuildingtravel