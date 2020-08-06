Australia’s second largest city goes on a new total COVID-19 lockdown

Melbourne, the city of about five million people and the capital of Australia’s Victoria state, which reported 471 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in just one 24 hour period, has started its new six-week total COVID-19 lockdown today.

Most shops were shut down and streets were deserted in Aistralia’s second-biggest city on Thursday.

Australia has now recorded about 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 255 fatalities.

New South Wales reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 483. There were no cases reported in other states and territories.

