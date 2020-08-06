Switzerland declares all non-Schengen countries ‘high COVID-19 risk’ states

Swiss government officials announced today that Switzerland’s list of states with a risk from high rates of COVID-19 new cases has been revised and now includes all countries outside Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone.

There are some notable exceptions though, including Australia, Ireland, Japan, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand, the Swiss officials said on Thursday.

The move, which aims to curb the spread of the COVID-19, takes effect on Saturday. It tightens a list that was expanded only on Wednesday, when mainland Spain was added.

Switzerland’s health minister said that new country-wide measures to check the recent spike in coronavirus cases are unlikely at present.

#rebuildingtravel