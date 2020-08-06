Tanzania Travel Advisory for COVID-19 adjusted

Tanzania today announced, that all travelers, whether foreigners or returning residents entering or leaving the country will be subjected to enhanced screening for COVID-19 infection. There will be no 14 days mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

All travelers whether foreigners or returning residents whose countries or airlines require them to get tested for COVID-19 and turn negative, as a condition for traveling, will be required to present a certificate upon arrival. Travelers from other countries with symptoms and signs related to COVID-19 infection will undergo enhanced screening and may be tested for RT-PCR.

While in the country, all international travelers should observe adherence to infection prevention and control measures such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, and keeping physical distancing as deemed appropriate.

All travelers are required to truthfully fill out travelers’ surveillance forms available onboard or in any other transport means and submit to Port Health Authorities upon arrival.

All arriving and departing conveyances must provide Advance Passenger information so as to allow the Points of Entry Authorities to scrutinize the manifest for possible high-risk passenger identification.

Anyone in Tanzania needing medical help should dial the Health Emergency number 199