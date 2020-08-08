Hawaii Airports fight COVID-19 with a new thermal temperature screening equipment

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division is pleased to announce the thermal temperature screening equipment is now in use to help detect passengers with a temperature of 100.4 degrees and above.

HDOT and the NEC team, including NEC Corporation, NEC Corporation of America and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., have completed phase one of the project on schedule which included installation of the thermal temperature screening equipment at the gates currently in use to welcome arriving trans-Pacific flights at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Lihue Airport (LIH), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO).

