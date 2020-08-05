Sandals Foundation Gifts Princess Margaret Hospital Pediatric Ward

Patients of the Pediatric Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau, Bahamas, will now be examined by and treated with state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a sizable donation from the Sandals Foundation.

The equipment, which is valued at US$13,000 will serve approximately one thousand (1,000) children who use the medical facility on an annual basis.

Speaking at the official handing over exercise on Tuesday, March 3, Dr. Marcia Bassett, Head of Department of Pediatrics at the Princess Margaret Hospital, said “the donation will significantly improve the operation of the Pediatric Ward and the care given to patients and their families.” Dr. Bassett was elated at the donation which her medical team is eager to operate.

“We are so, so happy that Sandals chose us to be the recipient of this donation. These are well needed items and the team can’t wait to start using them.”

The newly-received medical equipment comprise a Hand Held Pulse Oximeter for measuring the amount of oxygen in the blood (pulse); a Vital sign monitor with stand and accessories to help doctors check each vital sign of a patient, accurately record changes in the patient’s condition and adjust medicines accordingly to provide the best care possible; and a Mobile Digital Chair Scale which allows patients who have mobile or physical limitations, poor balance or weak legs to be weighed while seated.

A Natus Phototherapy Blanket has also been purchased and will be delivered to the hospital in the coming weeks. The intensive phototherapy system will offer newborns with jaundice the best treatment and start in life.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation said the Foundation is honored to be able to support the family-centered care that the hospital provides.

“As a Foundation that serves the Caribbean and its people, we are always on the look-out for programs that provide sustainable development of Caribbean communities.”

The Princess Margaret Hospital, Clarke continued, “serves an extraordinary need by offering equitable access to healthcare. We are very happy that we were in a position to help this hospital serve the people.”

The Pediatric Ward and its equipment were damaged during the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017. The donation is therefore strongly aligned to two major outreach programs of the Sandals Foundation – community development and Disaster Relief.

The Sandals Foundations is a non-profit organization that launched in March 2009 to help Sandals Resorts International continue to make a difference in the lives of people in the region it works in.

