Pure Grenada launches ‘Just For You’ campaign

Pure Grenada, Just-For-You is the new lifestyle campaign launched by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) showcasing the three-island nation of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique’s varied bespoke offerings while observing safety, health and wellbeing. The campaign, which was launched on Wednesday 5th August at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort’s ‘Grenada Room’, invites visitors to discover and explore immersive cultural experiences while having peace of mind that their health and safety is being protected.

Aligned with the phased reopening of Grenadian borders, which saw commercial flights from the Caribbean allowed from 15th July and widens to international flights from ‘medium’ risk countries from 1st August, Just For You has been strategically designed to appeal to those who are currently able and willing to travel for leisure.

In readiness for the phased reopening of borders, the Ministry of Health and the GTA have trained and certified over 1,800 tourism industry stakeholders in recent weeks, across accommodation, attractions, food and beverage, tourism services including marinas, tourism transportation such as airport taxis, and water sports. Certified service providers are easily identified by the ‘Pure Safe Travel’ Seal of Approval, prominently displayed.

Speaking on the motivation behind the name of the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of the GTA Patricia Maher said, “Grenada provides travelers with a dynamic variety of boutique accommodations and hospitality services that range from approved certified hotels, apartments and villas to casual and fine dining restaurants, all giving visitors the option to customize their experience to one that it is intimate and relaxed. The added bonus of the small islands’ unspoiled tropical surroundings and uncrowded white sandy beaches made it easy for us to say Pure Grenada- Just for you.”

To complement the campaign, a video and suite of images highlighting the islands treasures, freedom to explore, unique culture and friendly people as well as the health and safety measures in place to protect residents and visitors was launched. The upbeat video will be shared digitally across social platforms, the Pure Grenada website and with industry partners.

#rebuildingtravel