Mainland Spain added to Swiss COVID-19 quarantine list

Health officials in Bern announced that all new arrivals to Switzerland from Spain are now subject to a mandatory 10-day COVID-19 quarantine.

Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management for the federal public health office, told reporters in Bern the move would take effect from Saturday. The measure excludes Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands.

“For the first time we did not put an entire country on the list,” Mathys said on Wednesday.

While Swiss government authorities have added mainland Spain to its list ‘quarantine required’ countries, Russia, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were removed from the list.

