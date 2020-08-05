CruiseTrends: A picture of consumer behavior for cruise ship travel

CruiseTrends report for the month of August 2020. This report details a picture of consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for August 2020.

Cruise experts have mined the wealth of data to provide information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

The CruiseTrends report for August 2020 is detailed below.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Celebrity Cruises for premium/contemporary, Crystal Cruises for luxury and Viking River Cruises for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Celebrity Apex

2. Luxury: Oceania Riviera

3. River: American Harmony

Next in popularity are Oasis of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Crystal Serenity for luxury and American Countess for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe

Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, North America for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale, FL

2. Luxury: Miami, FL

3. River: New Orleans, LA

Next in popularity are Miami, FL for premium/contemporary, Piraeus, Greece for luxury and Amsterdam, The Netherlands for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel, Mexico

2. Luxury: Gustavia, St. Barthelemy

3. River: Natchez, MS

Next in popularity are Nassau, Bahamas for premium/contemporary Kusadasi, Turkey for luxury and Vicksburg, MS for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas

2. Luxury: United States

3. River: United Sates

Second are United Sates for premium/contemporary, Greece for luxury and Germany for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony

Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1

2. Luxury: 1

3. River: 1

Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury and 2 cabins for river.

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights

Second are 10 nights for premium/contemporary, 10 nights for luxury and 10 nights for river.

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: April 2021

2. Luxury: December 2020

3. River: September 2020

Booking window of time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.