Amsterdam and Rotterdam now require face masks in busy city streets
City officials in Netherlands’ two largest cities today announced that face masks are now required in busy city streets, amid spiking number of new COVID-19 cases.
Rotterdam police reported that a number of people opposed to the mask order staged a protest in the downtown area where masks became obligatory.
Amsterdam ordered masks to be worn in the red-light district and busy shopping streets and markets. Many visitors to the narrow lanes and canal-side roads of the neighborhood ignored the instructions, despite signs informing people of the new measure.
The mask orders came into force a day after the Dutch public health institute reported a near-doubling in confirmed infections in a week to 2,588.
