Firefighters battling huge public market fire in Ajman, UAE
Huge blaze broke out at the public market in the new industrial area of the United Arab Emirates’ city of Ajman at around 6.30 pm today.
No injuries have been reported as the firefighters and civil defense crews were battling a major fire at a food market, and the cause of the blaze is still unknown.
Only a day after a massive explosion devastated Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, killing more than 100 people, the United Arab Emirates’ Ajman is now dealing with this massive fire. Eyewitnesses posted footage of the alarming scale of the blaze on social media.
The cause of the fire is still not known, but the market has reportedly been closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the reports several workers in nearby shops tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, but were unable to stop the spread.
A nearby hospital was evacuated due to its proximity to the fire.
