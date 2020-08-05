Global tourism industry merger and acquisition deals total $3.64 billion in Q2 2020

Total tourism & leisure industry merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in Q2 2020 worth $3.64 billion were announced globally.

The value marked a decrease of 71.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 80.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $18.59 billion.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.64 billion. At the country level, Sweden topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.32 billion.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q2 2020 was the US with 35 deals, followed by the UK with 15 and China with ten.

In 2020, as of the end of Q2 2020, tourism & leisure M&A deals worth $16.58 billion were announced globally, marking a decrease of 58.3% year on year.

Tourism & leisure industry M&A deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure industry M&A deals accounted for 86.4% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure M&A deals stood at $3.15 billion, against the overall value of $3.64 billion recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of Q2 2020 were:

Evolution Gaming Group’s $2.32 billion acquisition of NetEnt

The $290.7 million asset transaction with GuocoLand (China) by Shanghai Zhengjiu Industrial

Belterra Investments’s $224.57 million acquisition of Porto Carras

The $159.96 million acquisition of Summit Ascent Holdings by Suncity Group Holdings

Twin River Worldwide Holdings’ asset transaction with Eldorado Resorts for $155 million.

