Airbus converted into Turkey’s largest restaurant up for sale for $1.44 million

An Airbus A340 passenger aircraft, converted into Turkey’s largest airplane restaurant, is being offered for sale for 10,000,000 Turkish liras ($1.442 million), Istanbul real estate agency announced today.

A long-range, wide-body commercial passenger jet, belonging to Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, was disassembled into eight parts in Istanbul, after it completed its airline term of service in 2016, according to Huseyin Caliskan, the real estate agent.

The pieces of the giant aircraft were later transported to the Burhaniye district of the northwestern province of Balikesir in at least seven trucks to be converted into a charming venue with a capacity of 280 people.

Since then, it has been the symbol of the region, hosting numerous wedding ceremonies, parties and dinners, Caliskan said.

A Turkish entrepreneur, who had invested 1.5 million dollars for its conversion, recently decided to sell it after having some health problems, according to the agent.

