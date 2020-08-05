Wearing masks outdoors may become mandatory in Paris

Paris city officials are mulling the idea of making wearing face masks mandatory in some French capital’s popular outdoor public areas, in order to prevent another COVID-19 flare-up .

According to reports, Paris’ mayor Anne Hidalgo would put in a formal request with the Paris prefecture about ordering the use of face coverings in specific areas.

The government on Friday gave local authorities the power to order the wearing of masks in outdoor public spaces.

The outdoor areas targeted would be shopping streets, the banks of the river Seine, parks and gardens, open food markets and all areas where people have to stand in line, according to the report.

