COVID-19 safety training commences on Nevis

The Nevis Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism, in conjunction with the Nevis Tourism Authority, has begun conducting a series of COVID-19 safety protocol training sessions for all stakeholders on the island. This is a crucial step in the overall preparation for reopening the island to international travelers. Upon the successful completion of the seminars, stakeholders will be awarded the “St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal”, a validation that the establishment is safe to visit.

The “Travel Approved Seal” is a program developed by the St. Kitts Tourism Authorities that will clearly identify the establishments and operators within the tourism industry who have undergone the required training to meet the minimum health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

The “Travel Approved Seal” training seminars are being offered to all Nevisian tourism stakeholders for two weeks starting July 27th, 2020. The sessions run twice daily, except Thursdays, from 8 am to 11:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They are led by consultants under the direction of the Ministry and Health, the Ministry of Tourism and the Nevis Tourism Authority.

Training is mandatory and all stakeholders will be contacted in their respective sectors. This includes taxi operators, attractions, hotels, retail stores, tour operators (water and land based e.g. catamarans and ATV operators), watersports, vendors and beach bars. Once the required training has been completed, the establishment will receive a physical and digital certification as a travel approved operation. Stakeholders who fail to meet the minimum standards to obtain the ‘Travel Approved Seal’ will not be allowed to operate and serve the public, and the Nevis Tourism Authority and its partners will not promote them in the source markets.

According to the CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Jadine Yarde, “This mandatory training for all stakeholders on the island in health and safety protocols for Covid-19 is a very important step in our reopening process. As we prepare to reopen, it sends a clear message that we care deeply about the health and safety of both our visitors and our residents. The world as we knew it has been upended and everyone in the community must work together and remain vigilant in order to minimize any problems with Covid-19 once we begin receiving our international visitors”.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected every aspect of the tourism industry, and significantly constrained economic development. The “Travel Approved Seal” certification process is one initiative that moves all stakeholders closer to a phased reopening. When the island is ready to accept travelers, they will have the assurance that every effort has been made to protect their health and they can enjoy their experiences in Nevis with confidence.