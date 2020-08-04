Climate change, tourism and COVID-19 according to Prof. Geoffrey Lipman, SUNx

This is a discussion worth having with Professor Geoffrey Lipman on opportunities for the travel and tourism industry to reshape considering climate change.

Listen to the podcast:

eTurboNews knows climate change has a role in rebuilding the travel and tourism industry after COVID-19. It has opportunities that are often overlooked.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman is in charge of the SUNx Network and is discussing such opportunities with eTurboNews today.

SUNx – Strong Universal Network – is a new system for Tourism destinations and stakeholders to build Climate Resilience in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement through “Climate Friendly Travel.”

There is no greater single threat to humanity than Climate Change – it is eXistential.

SUNx will focus on this reality and provide an eXchange of smart solutions, tools, and resources to help any community and its tourism stakeholders.

SUNx eXchange has three core elements:

SUNx Centres – Prefabricated, solar-powered Climate research & innovation centers

– Prefabricated, solar-powered Climate research & innovation centers SUNx Connections – Technology platform for monitoring & analyzing climate resilience data

– Technology platform for monitoring & analyzing climate resilience data SUNx Community – Capacity building, education, and cultural promotion through Climate Friendly Travel

#rebuildingtravel