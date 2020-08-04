Etihad Airways introduces new face mask for premium passengers

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE has launched innovative new protective wear for First and Business class guests. As part of its new health and hygiene program, Etihad Wellness, premium passengers will receive a snood style facemask for use throughout their journey and beyond.

The soft reusable snood has been treated with MicrobeBARRIER fabric treatment, a broad spectrum antimicrobial treatment, laboratory tested and proven to reduce the presence of germs in fabrics. With this long-lasting protective layer, the snoods are washable and reusable, making them environmentally friendly.

Travelers can choose to wear the snood around their neck like a scarf and when in close proximity to others, pull it up over their mouth and nose to protect themselves and those around them.

Made out of lightweight, breathable and stretchy jersey fabric, the snood is comfortable and ideal for travel because it can be easily slipped on and off as needed.

The safety, health, and wellbeing of Etihad’s guests is the airlines top priority, during and beyond the flight. The MicrobeBARRIER treated snood is one of the many initiatives the airline has introduced to create a healthier and cleaner environment.

