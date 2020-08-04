Korean Air launches safety education program

Korean Air has rolled out a ‘CARE FIRST’ informational program – emphasizing its multiple layers of protection throughout the passenger journey – to enhance travel safety and awareness with its customers and employees.

The airline has established a ‘CARE FIRST’ page on its website, where customers can check specific measures to ensure safety in all stages of air travel: cabin disinfection, self-check-in options, temperature checks at the gate, social distancing between passengers, boarding and deplaning, and strengthened cleanliness safeguards for inflight catering.

The program’s informative video is being introduced on Korean Air’s in-flight AVOD as well as website and SNS channels. For a minute and a half, Korean Air’s chief of safety and security introduces the airline’s activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The airline also has a short video on its website and SNS channels demonstrating specific steps that customers go through at the airport to help prevent the spread.

Korean Air has created a ‘CARE FIRST KIT’ consisting of a surgical mask, a hand sanitizer and an information sheet. The kit will be distributed to all passengers at the boarding gates of international flights at Incheon International Airport for a week from August 1 to celebrate the program’s first week.

Korean Air’s joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines also has launched Delta CareStandard to deliver customers a new standard of care through a safer, cleaner and more flexible experience.

“Delta and our global partner Korean Air are working closely to align our health and safety measures for every step of the travel process, so that our customers can feel confident about their well-being when traveling with us,” said Steve Sear, Delta Air Lines President – International and Executive Vice President – Global Sales.

“We have strengthened our health and safety measures through multiple layers of protection. Korean Air and our partner Delta will continue to work together to keep you safe during all stages of your journey with us,” said Korean Air’s president, Keehong Woo.

Meanwhile, Korean Air knows that communication is the essence of understanding and will be sending its customers timely ‘CARE FIRST’ emails about what they can expect during the passenger experience.

