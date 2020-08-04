Unfolding terror attack in Lebanon? Port and Beirut Airport

A terror attack may be unfolding in Lebanon.

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage. The blast appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and shattered windows miles away.

There was damage reported at Beirut Airport due to the explosion that occurred in the port.

The source of the explosion was reportedly a “major fire” at a warehouse for firecrackers near Beirut’s port.

Sources say: It wasn’t because of a fireworks storage unit. There were 2 separate bomb sites this was an attack on Lebanon.

A tweet said: Please pray for us this explosion did just now happen in my country Lebanon. They said something in a steamship did explode something huge and too many people were injured and dead and too many houses were destroyed!!! I am crying! Please pray for us! It was so huge.

Another tweet said: Too early to know what exactly caused that massive explosion, but clearly innocent civilian lives were lost.