Your upcoming Hawaii vacation: Wait!
14 day quarantine rule for Hawaii may not be lifted September 1
A surprise outbreak of COVID-19 on Oahu has prompted Hawaii Governor David Ige to indicate at a news conference today, he may consider another postponement to allow tourists to arrive in the State without the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Even with quarantine in place, an increasing number of visitors are arriving anyway. On Saturday 997 visitors arrived, today 713 tourists were registered and instructed to observe a 14-day strict quarantine.
Visitors and also locals are getting arrested every day for violating this important rule to keep Hawaii safe.
Even with all these rules in place, with a strict rule to wear masks wherever someone goes, closing bars for the second time, the number of new infections in Hawaii is now at a record high.
Yesterday 207 new cases were registered in the Aloha State, a record high.
Such numbers are alarming, but still the lowest number of any U.S. State. A total of 2,448 people were infected and 26 died since the beginning of the virus. There are currently 1,107 active cases, which is a huge increase compared to the situation just a month ago.
Per million population Hawaii has 1,729 cases and 17 death. Compared to New Jersey with 21,218 cases and 1,792 death, Hawaii’s fatality rate is only 1% of New Jersey’s or New York’s cases (1,666)
The U.S. average today is 14,689 cases per million and 480 dead.
At a virtual news conference this afternoon, Ige urged Hawaii residents to redouble their efforts to fight the coronavirus.
He said his team is still working to implement the pre-arrival testing program Sept. 1 but the recent surge in cases is concerning.
“We continue to monitor the conditions here in the state, as well as around the country, and will be making a further determination as we get closer to the Sept. 1 date,” he said.