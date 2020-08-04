New US Ambassador to Tanzania Finally Starts Tour of Duty

The newly-appointed US Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr. Donald Wright, has taken over his tour of duty after several years of the US embassy in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam running under the Charge de Affaires with support from junior diplomatic staff.

US President Donald Trump had named the then-nominated Dr. Wright a new Ambassador to Tanzania late last year leaving just about 3 years of the US Embassy in Tanzania’s commercial capital of Dar es Salaam running without an appointed ambassador.

The White House announced the nomination of Dr. Wright on September 30 of last year. Dr. Wright was sworn in as the US Ambassador to Tanzania on April 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Wright took over the diplomatic tour of duty to Tanzania after Mark Bradley Childress who served as US ambassador to Tanzania from May 2014 to October 2016 when he left Tanzania to take other duties.

Tanzanian President Dr. John Magufuli received diplomatic credentials of the new US envoy on Sunday, August 2 and said that Tanzania will continue to strengthen the historic relations with the United States of America.

Dr. Magufuli requested the new US envoy to invite investors from the United States to establish their investments in Tanzania, saying his government will always be ready to support them.

Speaking shortly after submitting his letter of credence, Dr. Wright, who becomes the 19th US ambassador to Tanzania, reaffirmed to President Magufuli the strength of the long-standing bilateral ties between the US and Tanzania.

“I look forward to working to strengthen our bilateral relationship on health, security, governance, and education,” Dr. Wright told the Tanzanian President after presenting his credentials.

Before his appointment to the duty of tour to Tanzania, Dr. Wright served as the acting Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the US Government’s principal health agency.

The United States is the leading donor to the development of health services in Tanzania, mostly malaria, serious contagious tropical diseases, and the HIV AIDS.

In 2018, the US government had provided Tanzania with US$682 million to implement health projects covering malaria and tuberculosis.

America has been in the frontline to assist Tanzania in anti-poaching campaigns aimed at saving African elephants and other endangered species from extinction from poaching.

Wildlife conservation is the other area which the US government has committed to support Tanzania through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The US government has been supporting Tanzanian and other African nations in fighting international terrorism and piracy in the Indian Ocean.

After taking over his new position in Dar es Salaam, the new US ambassador is expected to spearhead economic diplomacy between Tanzania and the US among the leading economic sector which Tanzania is looking for American partnership.

The United States is the second of high-class tourists visiting Tanzania every year. Over 55,000 Americans visit Tanzania every year.

