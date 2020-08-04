Rebuilt India Temple Set to Boost Tourism

The city of Ayodhya, the administrative headquarters of Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh, India, has been in news for several decades. An India temple was demolished in the 1990s as Hindus said it was built on a temple site associated with Lord Rama, worshipped by Hindus.

It has taken years of judicial intervention before the present action was able to be undertaken, and now the Muslims are being given a new plot of land to build a mosque.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is a Hindu temple that is being built at this sacred pilgrimage site of Ram Janmabhoomi, believed to be the birthplace of Rama. The temple construction will be undertaken by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra with design work done by the Sompura family of Gujarat.

It is expected that tourism will get a boost once the temple is completed. A 25-year-old travel agency, Tornos, is already set to be the first to open its office once the temple complex is open.

India Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the India temple on August 5, 2020.

Rama is considered an incarnation of god Vishnu, a widely worshiped Hindu deity. According to the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana, Rama was born in Ayodhya. This became known as Ram Janmabhoomi or Ram’s birthplace.

In the 15th century, the Mughals constructed a mosque, the Babri Masjid, on Ram Janmabhoomi. Hindus believe that the mosque was built after razing a Hindu temple. It was only in the 1850s when the dispute surfaced in a violent form, and in December 1992, the demolition of the Babri Masjid took place.

Since then, title and legal disputes have taken place, and it was only after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute that it was decided the disputed land would be handed over to a trust formed by the government, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The Union Council of Ministers accepted a scheme to construct the temple on February 5, 2020.

